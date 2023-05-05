J. Frank White Academy gets new playground Published 1:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Students at J. Frank White Academy are the recipients of a new playground located at the Lower School on the Lincoln Memorial Campus. The Lower School, grades K-3, is housed at Kresge Hall and the Pre-K Program is in Avery Hall.

The kids and staff are excited to get the playground open as they believe it is a welcome addition to the school and that active outdoor play is an important component to the academic experience.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 4 with LMU President Clayton Hess, Executive Vice-President for Administration Jody Goins and Pre-K Program Director /Lower School Principal Marcinda Asbury officiating. Remarks, made by Sammy Mars, member of the LMU Board of Trustees, were heard during the official cutting of the ribbon.

Mars chairs the JFWA Committee for the LMU Board of Trustees.

The full photo album from the ribbon-cutting ceremony may be viewed at: www.flickr/s/aHBqiACkv.