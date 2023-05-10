Annual Fish Fest is a success Published 11:39 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NEWS REPORT

The 14th annual Fish Fest was held recently in Middlesboro.

The annual event is open to children 15 and under, and is sponsored by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, Bell County Child Support, the Bell County Fiscal Court, the City of Middlesboro, A-1 Porta John, Berkley-Shakespeare and Tri-State Veterans.

Everything at the event, such as bait, fishing rods, tackle and anything else needed to fish was provided by Pure Fishing, one just needed to bring a kid.