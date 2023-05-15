Derrick Jay Peck, 29 Published 10:30 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Derrick Jay Peck, age 29, of Tazewell, TN was born November 15, 1993 and passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Derrick enjoyed fishing and mowing grass, he liked being outdoors when he could be. He was a great baseball player and loved to share that passion with his children. When he was in high school his baseball team the Senior League Tennessee District 6 won the state championship for the first time in Claiborne County History. Derrick was a wonderful person and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his dad Christopher Robinson. Paternal grandparents David and Roonie Robinson. Uncle Mike Robinson.

Derrick is survived by his mother Jamie Ann McCravey. Maternal grandparents Virginia Brown and Roy Peck. Uncle Trampus Peck. Cousins Selena Miller, Reagan Lee, Jackie Evand and Kiplen Evans. Children Kyson Whitaker and Orion Peck. Stepson Braden. Aunt Lori Robinson. As well as a host of cousins, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday May 13, 2023 from4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Sunday May 14, 2023 at 11 AM in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Brandon Bolden

Singer: Elizabeth Buis

Pallbearers: Michael Daniels, Jacob ‘Chubs’ Holt, Jonathan Rowe, Logan Brooks, Austin Moore, and John Barnes

Honorary Pallbearers: Kyle Miracle, Dennis Payne and Trampus Peck