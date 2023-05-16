Area Happenings Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

• The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will be celebrating Historic Preservation during the month of May with free tours of the Old Jail every Saturday ( May 6, 13 , 20 & 27) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The jail is located on Hwy. 25E between First Century Bank and Cash Express. This year’s Preservation Month theme is ‘People Saving Places’—a month-long, celebratory high-five to all who do a great work of saving places and inspiring others to do the same. Drop by and see how the oldest freestanding jail in the state of Tennessee and third oldest in the country is being preserved. Members will be available to talk with you about the history of the jail, Claiborne county and family genealogy. Tours will continue on June 17, June 24 and July 1. For more info, call the office at 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS, PO Box 32: Tazewell, TN 37879.

MAY 22

• The annual meeting for the Chumley Cemetery will b held on May 22 beginning at 2 p.m. at the cemetery located on Chumley Cemetery Road in Arthur. Anyone with family members buried there are invited to attend the meeting to discuss business and maintenance of the cemetery. Funds are needed to provide proper care and maintenance. Send donations to: Chumley Cemetery Fund c/o Joan Adams Webb; P.O. Box 115; Cumberland Gap, TN 37724. All donations are needed and greatly appreciated.

MAY 28

• Burch Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be held on May 28 beginning at 11 a.m. with singing and preaching. The annual financial report will be given at that time. If you are unable to attend, and you would like to make a donation, send your donation to: Burch Cemetery Trust Fund; c/o Becky Gordon; PO Box 732; New Tazewell, TN 37824. Or you can make a donation at First Century Bank to the Burch Cemetery Trust Fund. All donations are greatly appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road; Speedwell TN 37870.

• Chumley Cemetery in Arthur is in need of funds to provide maintenance of the grounds. Send donations to: Chumley Cemetery Fund c/o Joan Adams Webb; P.O. Box 115, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724. All donations are greatly needed and appreciated.

• Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Road; Tazewell, TN 37879

• Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Road; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.