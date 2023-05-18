Mildred Kay (Davis) Greer, 64 Published 3:02 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Mildred Kay (Davis) Greer, 64, of Tazewell, TN, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was saved at an early age at Spires Chapel Baptist Church, in Rogersville, where she remained a faithful life-long member. Everyone dearly loved Kay and will most remember her spirit-filled testimonies, singing, and shouting that blessed many hearts.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Davis; grandparents, James and Minnie Davis, Arthur and Virginia Miner; brothers, James David Davis, Robert (Betty) Davis; sisters, Wanda (Doug) Baker, Betty Cody, Judy Allen; brother-in-law, Kenneth Haley; nieces, Robin Lynn Baker and Donna Hillenbarger.

Kay is survived by her husband, Jimmy “Moe” Greer; son, Brock Stroud; son, Steven (Katie) Greer; daughter, Amanda Short; grandchildren, Clark and Alice Greer, Patrick, Mackenzie, and Isabella Short; brothers, Ira (Gena) Davis, Michael Davis; sisters, Lucille (Bob) Hipshire, Ruth Ann Haley, Teresa (Earnest) Davis; brothers-in-law, Mac Cody, Norman Lawson, Mark Allen, Robert and Mike Greer; sister-in-law and good friend, Katie Martin; aunt Shirley (John) Warner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and church family.

The family will receive friends Friday May 19, 2023 starting at 4 PM in Spires Chapel Baptist Church; 2062 TN-70, Rogersville, TN 37857. The funeral service will be Saturday May 20, 2023 at 1 PM in Spires Chapel Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow in the Greer Cemetery.

Minister: Pastor John North

Obituary: Rev. Ryan Martin

Singers: Chruch Family and Granddaughter Mackenzie Short

Pallbearers: Brock Stroud, Greg Lawson, Michael Lawson, Travis Davis, Jody Davis, and Steven Greer

Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Davis, Ira Davis, Earnest Davis, Brad Price, Lynn Mahan, Cross Taylor, Luke Taylor, and Patrick Short