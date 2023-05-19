Timothy Wayne Munsey, 46 Published 4:14 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Timothy Wayne Munsey, age 46, of New Tazewell, TN was born May 15, 1977 to Neta Munsey and Ronnie Lee Munsey. He went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was saved and baptized at the New Tazewell Christian Church. Tim loved the Lord and spent much time studying the Bible. Tim loved his family, especially his son Deacon Xavier Munsey. He will be greatly missed by his brother, Russell Lee Munsey and his mother Neta K. Munsey. Tim graduated from Claiborne County High School and went on to get his master’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Lee Munsey. Maternal grandparents, Tate and Marjorie Kimbrough. Paternal grandparents, Jack and Hazel Munsey.

Tim is survived by his wonderful son Deacon Xavier Munsey. Brother Russell Lee Munsey (Malinda). Mother Neta K Munsey. Aunts and uncles, Richard and Linda Kimbrough, Jackie and Kay Munsey.

He leaves behind cousins, Dana Kaye Webber, Andrew Munsey, Melinda Rogers, Lee Anne Kepper, Will Kimbrough, Erin Widner, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday May 21, 2023 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday May 22, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery.

Minister: Roger Sparks

Singers: Living Water

Pallbearers: Todd Daniels, Baron Kennedy, Lucas Venable, Wesley Minton, Jeff Haynes, and Travis Bailey

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.