Betty Jane Hayes, 88 Published 10:50 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Betty Jane Hayes, age 88, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born September 7, 1934, and passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Jane was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of New Tazewell. She spent most of her life as a homemaker but worked for ten years at Enix and Carr Gifts, in New Tazewell, where she enjoyed working with several dear friends. Of course, her main enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fate and Ora Whitaker and her husband of 55 years, Henry Hayes.

Jane is survived by her son: Michael Hayes (partner Melanie Mullins); daughter: Julie Fulcher and husband Lee; grandchildren: Lindsay Kirkland, Morgan Harris (Travis), David Hayes (Casey), Andrew Fulcher (fiancé Maryclare), Adam Fulcher (Ansley), and Addison Fulcher; seven great grandchildren, and three more to be born this year.

The family will receive friends Saturday May 27, 2023, from 4 PM to 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A small graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11AM.

Officiating both services will be the Reverend Bill Duncan and the Reverend Tanner McDowell, Senior and Associate Pastors of First Baptist Church of New Tazewell.

Pallbearers: David Hayes, Andrew Fulcher, Adam Fulcher, Addison Fulcher, Travis Harris, and Hayden Crowe

Honorary Pallbearers: Stan Breeding, Bill Brown, David Farmer, and Eddie Venable

The family of Jane Hayes wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Tri-State Rehab Center where Jane received care during the final months of her life.

In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of New Tazewell.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements