Tennessee sells out season ticket allotment Published 2:50 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

With kickoff of one of the most anticipated seasons in program history 100 days away, Tennessee Athletics has exhausted its football season ticket inventory with 70,500 purchased.

The sellout figure emphatically eclipses the department’s strategic plan goal of 61,000 by 9,500. The approaching 127th campaign of Volunteer football also saw a 96 percent season ticket renewal rate. In addition, Tennessee has sold over 9,000 new season tickets for 2023.

It marks the second time in the past 22 seasons that UT has sold out of its football season ticket inventory, last doing so in August 2016. The feat of selling out a 100,000-plus seat venue comes in an era of stadium downsizing across the country, further illustrating the passion of Vol Nation.

Rise Glorious, Tennessee Athletics’ comprehensive strategic plan, unveiled ambitious season-ticket benchmarks through the 2026-27 athletic year. Last season, the department surpassed its goal of 56,000 with 61,490 season tickets sold. The plan also called for selling 70,000 season tickets for the 2026-27 athletic year.

“Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!”

White has spearheaded the strategic vision of the Neyland Stadium renovation project and numerous fan experience enhancements since his arrival. Fueled by gifts to the My All Campaign, progress on upgrades to the historic venue continue.

Head coach Josh Heupel, the 2022 Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year, enters his third season at the helm of the program. Heupel has produced an 18-8 record, seven victories over Top 25 teams, the Vols’ first New Year’s Six berth in the College Football Playoff era and a No. 6 final ranking in 2022.

Tennessee’s 2023 home slate includes marquee games against South Carolina (Sept. 30), Texas A&M (Oct. 14) and Georgia (Nov. 18). The Vols open their season against Virginia in Nashville on Sept. 2 before returning to the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium for the home opener vs. Austin Peay on Sept. 9.

Tickets for the Sept. 2 season opener in Nashville are on sale now through the Nashville Sports Council and Nissan Stadium via Ticketmaster.com.

Fans interested in joining the season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.