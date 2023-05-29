CCSO rescues child from drug trafficking residence Published 4:16 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

A 4-year old child is safe after being rescued from a Claiborne County residence that law-enforcement officials say is known for drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Service – Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force along with officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office spent May 26 rounding up several individuals wanted on violent felony arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for the CCSO says the operation was a great success that yielded several violent fugitives and a few individuals on a host of new criminal charges.

This latest sting highlights the continuing partnership between the federal Marshals and the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office which has two detectives attached to the local Marshals Service Smokey Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The Task Force was established to locate and arrest wanted violent fugitives inside the Eastern District of Tennessee of which Claiborne is one county.

Those arrested in Friday’s sting operation include Mark A. Henseler, 44, of New Tazewell. Henseler was charged with the violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

Also arrested and charged was Michael Anthony Martinez, 35, of New Tazewell for alleged aggravated child endangerment, the maintaining of a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold and the possession of schedule I, II, III, V and VI controlled substances for sale and delivery.

Asia LeShae Damron, 27, of New Tazewell was also arrested and charged with aggravated child endangerment, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold and the possession of a schedule I, a schedule II, a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances for sale and delivery.

Also arrested was Charles Monroe Brooks, 60, of New Tazewell. Brooks was arrested and charged with a violation of parole stemming from the original charges of first-degree murder and felony escape.

Andrew Paul Martinez, 31, of Tazewell was arrested in this sting and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Gregg Martinez, Sr., 56, of New Tazewell was arrested and charged with the maintaining of a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold and for possession of schedule I, III, V and VI controlled substances for sale and delivery.