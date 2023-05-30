Vols headed to Clemson regional Published 11:02 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Tennessee baseball team is headed back to the Palmetto State to begin its tournament run at the NCAA Clemson Regional, hosted by the Clemson Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Volunteers are making their fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance and 13th trip to NCAA Tournament in program history.

UT will be the No. 2 seed in the regional and face off against No. 3 seed Charlotte in its opening game on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The top seed in the regional and No. 4 national seed Clemson will take on No. 4 seed Lipscomb in their opening game on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Clemson Regional will feature some of the nation’s hottest teams, including three conference champions. Tennessee is 15-5 over its last 20 games, including an 11-4 record over its final five SEC series after a 5-10 start to league play.

Clemson had arguably the best finish to the season of any team in the country, winning 21 of its last 22 games, including 16 straight entering the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers went 4-0 to claim the ACC Tournament crown after finishing second in the regular-season standings behind No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest.

Charlotte was victorious in 10 of its final 11 games, including five wins in a row over a four-day span to capture the Conference USA Tournament title last weekend. Lipscomb went 17-5 down the stretch to capture both the Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles, as well.

NCAA Clemson Regional Schedule

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Clemson vs. Lipscomb, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon ET (TBD)

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. ET (TBD)

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, Noon ET (TBD)

Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. ET (TBD)

Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, TBD (TBD)