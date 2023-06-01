Plea agreements reached in criminal court Published 8:56 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Claiborne Criminal Court saw more than a few serious crimes being pleaded recently, including one for Bradley Jolin, 32, charged with two counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor. Jolin was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement.

Johnny Thomas, 64, charged with one count of the solicitation to commit sexual battery, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. Thomas was ordered to report to the CCSO to register as a sex offender with restrictions, monitoring and compliance. He is barred from any contact with his victim. As a condition of his probationary status, Thomas must pay all court costs in full by Aug. 14.

Cory Dyke, 45, charged with one count each of reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with one day confinement. Dyke was given credit for one day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and complete driving school.

Jason Charles Seal, 46, initially charged with one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, was sentenced to four years at 100 percent confinement for the aggravated assault charge. Seal was given credit for time served from July 21 to May 1.

Gregory Scott Reed, 37, charged with one count of the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was sentenced to five years at 30 percent confinement. Reed was given credit for jail time served from Feb. 6 to May 1.

Lucas Keith Hatfield, 27, was charged under four separate plea agreements and was sentenced to an effective eight years confinement. Hatfield’s charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of Heroin with the intent to sale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (second offense), felony evading arrest, evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense) and disorderly conduct. Hatfield was ordered in one case to forfeit a weapon seized by the New Tazewell Police Department.

Robert Ingram, 36, charged with one count of aggravated burglary, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Ingram was given credit for jail time served from March 15 to May 1.

Gregory D. Brown Jr., 25, charged under two separate plea agreements with one count each of aggravated burglary, vandalism to $10,000 and felony evading arrest, was sentenced to an effective five years at 30 percent confinement. Brown was given credit for some 11 months, three days of jail time already served. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on June 20.

Tyler K. Russell, 22, charged with one count each of theft over $1,000 and vandalism over $1,000, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 251 days confinement. Russell was given credit for 251 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. As a condition of his probationary status, Thomas was ordered to pay $300 in restitution to his victim on the day of the plea agreement hearing.