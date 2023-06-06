State rep. Bill Beck dies at 61 Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee state Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville, died Sunday from a heart attack.

Beck, a 61-year-old attorney first elected to the Tennessee House in 2014, represented parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson.

“Bill Beck was one of my closest friends,” said House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis. “He was not only my colleague, but also my confidant. His warmth, intellect and passion for people made the House of Representatives a better place.

“Bill was well respected by members on both sides of the aisle. No matter the political differences or issues, Bill would always find the humanity in a situation.”

Beck is survived by his wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.

“Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him,” said Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, Nashville. “He was a source of advice, inspiration and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments. Everyone privileged enough to ever cross Bill’s path knows what a special person and caring individual he was. He truly had a public servant’s heart and the most memorable laugh.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted a note of condolences Monday morning.

“@MariaLeeTN and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Rep. Bill Beck, a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend,” Lee wrote. “We pray God’s peace and comfort over his family and loved ones during this time.”