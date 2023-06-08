Bettie Russell Published 5:35 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Mrs. Bettie Russell, age 79 of Speedwell passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was a devoted member of Cawood Methodist Church. Bettie was born in Baltimore, MD, and lived in the Madison Heights, MI area for many years. While living in Michigan, she worked as a Lunch Room Attendant at Halfman Elementary School and was member of Van Dyke Baptist Church. Bettie also enjoyed singing in the church choirs at Van Dyke and Cawood Churches. She dearly loved her family and at Christmas, wanted everyone to be at her home. Preceded in death by beloved Husband, Cecil Russell in 2007, Parents, John A. and Roxie Lillian Hall Harris, Great-Grandson, Hunter Lane, Sister, Mary Harris, Brothers, Bill Harris, Johnnie Harris, and Danny Harris, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors: Daughter, Elizabeth Russell and Fiancé, Jody; Son, Jerel Russell and Wife, Jenny; Several Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other special relatives and friends.

Funeral Services Monday, June 5, 2023, 10:00 A.M. at Cawood Methodist Church with Rev. Perry Duncan officiating. Interment to follow at Beeler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Walters Funeral Home. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Bettie Russell.