Former UT law professor joins LMU faculty Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law announces the hiring of John Rice as a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Law. He will teach, among other courses, Business Organizations, Civil Procedure, and Legislation and Regulation.

Rice will join the faculty of LMU Law for the 2023-2024 academic year. Rice previously taught for seven years at the University of Tennessee College of Law, the University of Massachusetts College of Law, and the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University. Rice teaches and writes about the legal environment of business and social change, civil procedure, professional responsibility, and legislation. He is devoted to excellence in teaching and endeavors to provide students with training in legal theory, practice skills, and professionalism. Additionally, he has spoken nationally about Corporate Social Responsibility, corporate governance, legal ethics, and anti-discrimination laws, and his scholarship has been published in the Northeastern University Law Review and the FIU Law Review.

Prior to entering law school teaching, Rice served as a judicial clerk for the Supreme Court of Tennessee and practiced civil litigation in Knoxville. He is a member of the Tennessee and South Carolina Bars, and he is admitted to practice in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He has a distinguished record of service with the American Association of Law Schools and the American, Tennessee, and Knoxville Bar Associations, and he is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Rice graduated from Clemson University, and then earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. While in law school, Rice served as the President of the Student Bar Association and the Vice Chair of the Moot Court Board, competed in the Dean Jerome Memorial Evidence Moot Court Competition at Brooklyn Law School, and was honored with the Order of the Barrister and the ALI-ABA Scholarship and Leadership award.

“I consider it a privilege and honor to join the faculty at LMU Law,” Rice remarked. “I share LMU Law’s commitment to expanding access to justice and serving the underserved. I am most excited to help train the next generation of lawyers to be community servants and leaders who will work to make the legal profession more accessible, equitable, and diverse.”

Outside of class, Rice enjoys exploring the vibrant Knoxville community, spending time with family and his beagles, and attending events at the Tennessee Theatre. The highlight of his year is a trip to New York City to take in a Broadway show or two and enjoy the Christmas festivities.

