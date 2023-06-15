Vols’ 2024 schedule includes trip to Oklahoma Published 2:01 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Tennessee football’s eight 2024 Southeastern Conference opponents for the expanded 16-team league were revealed Wednesday night on SEC Network.

The Volunteers will host Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will travel to Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt and new SEC member Oklahoma in 2024.

Dates of 2024 SEC games will be announced later this year.

Five of the Vols’ eight contests will come against foes who have made up their traditional SEC schedule over the years, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State will return to Neyland Stadium for just the second time in the last 15 years and first since the 2019 season. The Volunteers will make their seventh all-time trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas and first since the 2020 campaign.

Tennessee originally announced a non-conference home-and-home series with Oklahoma in 2017. The two were set to meet in Norman in 2020, but that contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2022, the SEC directed UT to postpone its 2024 home non-conference game against the Sooners as they transition to the SEC. The 2024 conference matchup between the two will mark the Vols’ first trip to Norman since Sept. 13, 2014.

In addition to the Vols’ eight SEC contests, Tennessee will play four non-conference games with three of those occurring in Neyland Stadium. The Vols open the 2024 season at home against Chattanooga on Aug. 31, before traveling to Charlotte to face NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7.

UT’s other non-conference home games are Sept. 14 vs. Kent State and Nov. 23 vs. UTEP.

The SEC slate of home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023. The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 includes four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule includes four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.

It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Tennessee has sold out of its 2023 season ticket allotment with 70,500 purchased. Fans interested in joining the 2024 season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

2024 Tennessee Football SEC Opponents

Home

Alabama

Florida

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Away

Arkansas

Georgia

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt