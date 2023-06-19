Harrogate PA students raise money for Servolution Published 3:20 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Lincoln Memorial University-School of Medical Science (LMU-SMS) Harrogate Physician Assistant (PA) students raised roughly $7,300 for Servolution Health Services through the annual Sundown Rundown 5k road race held June 10 at Harrogate City Park.

The race started at 6 p.m. with 90 participants making their way along the out-and-back course which followed the Harrogate Greenway to the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum on LMU’s main campus. Race volunteers included PA Harrogate students: Jessica Hall, Hyojin Kim, Elizabeth Davide, Erin Gerlica, Lynzie Hulle D’errico, Gretchen Haws, Hannah Stokes, Kaylee Cox, Alyssa Furguiele, Nicole Harmon, Jordan Cayton, Monica Faltas, Cheryl Sam, Danie Maierna, Catie Pelfrey, Virginia Johnson, Anara Wilson, and Devin Abbott.

“This was such an incredible evening of ‘chasing sunsets for the underserved,’” said Blaire Terrell, PA Harrogate SGA vice president. “It’s amazing to see what can happen when people come together and utilize their time and resources to impact the greater good. Servolution’s mission embodies the LMU PA Harrogate’s mission of creating providers that serve the rural and medically underserved population in the Appalachian region. This event wouldn’t have been made possible without the volunteers and faculty who supported and helped all along the way. Thank you to all of the runners and sponsors who donated to this event. I am thankful for this opportunity we were given that allowed us to support the vision and purpose of Servolution.”

Top overall male finishers were Jase Daniels (1st), Jase Vincent (2nd), and Cooper Levin (3rd); and top overall females were Samantha Hurst (1st), Anne Marie Knutson (2nd), and Shelby Auvil (3rd).

Sponsors included: (Platinum Level) LMU-SMS Doctor of Medical Science in Harrogate, Tennessee; Clayton Homes Lux Doors in Morristown, Tennessee; United Medical Group in Pikeville, Kentucky, (Gold Level) First State Financial of the Southeast in Middlesboro, Kentucky; (Silver Level) Hardees in Harrogate, Tennessee; Ideal Print Shop in Middlesboro, Kentucky; (Bronze Level) Runners Shop Sports in Corbin, Kentucky; Jens Place Salon & Spa in Harrogate, Tennessee; Mountain Mugs Craft and Coffee in Middlesboro, Kentucky; The Juice Spot in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee; Food City in Middlesboro, Kentucky; and Mackies’ Shave Ice in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Servolution Health Services is a nonprofit clinic, located in Speedwell, Tennessee, serving the need for primary, dental and mental health care for the underserved. The Sundown Rundown began as a PA program community service project to honor the late Dr. Rex Hobbs, a longtime PA educator who was beloved in the LMU community.

Established in 2019, LMU-SMS is home to LMU’s Physician Assistant Program at the main campus in Harrogate, a Surgical Physician Assistant Program at LMU-Knoxville, the Doctor of Medical Science completion program in Harrogate, and the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science degree program, which is delivered at the main campus and at the Kingsport Center for Higher education. The school supports the University’s mission of service to Appalachia and other underserved areas by maintaining high quality medical education and supporting student success.