Area Happenings Published 2:44 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

Continuing through JUNE 23

• Taylors Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Sharps Chapel is continuing to hold its Vacation Bible School the week of June 19-23, beginning nightly at 7 p.m. Classes for all ages and food will be served after services each night. Pastor Brian Liford invites everyone to attend.

JUNE 22, 23

• ETHRA will distribute quarterly USDA Commodities on June 22 at the Clearfork Community Center in Clairfield and on June 23 at The Barn in Tazewell. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own boxes. You may pick up commodities for a maximum of three households. In accordance with federal law, both ETHRA and USDA are prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

JUNE 23

• The Tazewell Senior Center will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on June 23. Please call ahead for pick up at: 423-259-3394 (or) 865-585-1361.

JUNE 26

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Directors meeting on June 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

SEPT. 9

• The Old Ward Chapel School is holding its very first reunion set to take place at Bell County High School on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All who attended or worked for the school is invited. This is an event that has been planned for months. For more info, contact Sheila at: 606-671-7199 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. or look us up on Facebook where our school group page has been created.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Oakes Cemetery is in need of donations to cover mowing and maintenance. All donations are appreciated and may be sent to: Commercial Bank; ATTN.: Oakes Cemetery fund; 130 S. Broad St., New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Cook Cemetery in the Liberty community of Claiborne County is in need of funds to provide upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery grounds. Anyone with relatives buried there is asked to send donations to: Joe Smith; 126 Evans Lane, Tazewell TN 37879. All donations are greatly appreciated.

• Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

• Chumley Cemetery in Arthur is in need of funds to provide maintenance of the grounds. Send donations to: Chumley Cemetery Fund c/o Joan Adams Webb; P.O. Box 115, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724. All donations are greatly needed and appreciated.

• Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

• Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.