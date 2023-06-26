LMU names new assistant men’s soccer coach Published 3:03 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University is pleased to announce Andrew Gray as the new assistant coach for men’s soccer. Gray has great passion for the sport and brings a wealth of experience and success to the position.

‘I’m delighted to have Andrew join us in what is a very exciting time for the program”, said coach Tom Gillette. “Andrew immediately stood out as a candidate, he has over a decade’s worth of coaching experience, he has a multitude of coaching qualifications that reflect his continual drive for improvement, and he is winner; in the last 3 collegiate seasons he has picked up 3 regular season conference championships and 2 tournament championships, we plan to keep that streak going.”

Gray spent the last three seasons as an assistant men’s soccer coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana where he was part of three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons against HCAC Competition and a HCAC conference championship in 2022.

Prior to Rose-Hulman, Gray served as men’s assistant soccer coach at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in 2019-20, helping the Pomeroys finish 10-6-1 and qualifying for the NSCAA Division I Championships and as the first assistant coach at Manchester University for the 2017-18 season working as the goalkeeper coach.

As an assistant coach at Ohio Northern University in 2016-17, Gray helped the Polar Bears to a 17-2-4 overall record. Gray was an assistant coach at Indiana Purdue University in 2015-16, a first assistant at Franklin College in 2014-15, and a student volunteer coach at Manchester University in 2013-14.

Gray has also served in different youth soccer roles such as Director of Coaching at Ohio Extreme South; Technical Director for Sporting Indiana FC; Head boys’ coach for multiple clubs; and paid trainer for Terre Haute Premier. Gray was the boy’s head soccer coach at Terre Haute North High School.

A native of Anderson, Indiana, Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Manchester University in 2013 and a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration at Concordia Irvine.

He currently holds a B License from the United States Soccer Federation and Premier Diploma from United States Coaches Association.