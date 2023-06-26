Multi-vehicle crash claims one life, injures others Published 3:29 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

A Claiborne County man lost his life in a three-car accident over the weekend.

Toby S. Walker, 51, died on impact when a Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly crossed over the yellow line inside a no passing zone.

The crash occurred along Hwy. 33 south nearby the Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church located inside the 2nd district in the southern section of the county.

According to the preliminary report issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brett Cook, 24, collided head-on with Walker’s Ford F-150 with such force that it spun Cook’s vehicle. The Jeep then reportedly collided with a 2018 Mercedes G25 driven by Christy Chapell, 46, whose two minor children were also in the car.

Cook and his passengers Baili Baltrip, 24, and Haley Gent, 29, were injured in the crash. Also injured were Chapell and her children.

Everyone except Cook was wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Charges are currently pending against Cook.

First responders transported the injured to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The highway was closed for several hours due to the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency in this case along with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

.