Area Happenings Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

JULY 1-31

• The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library Membership Drive is running throughout the month of July. Membership forms are available at the front desk. A table will be set up inside the Library to provide information and forms July 10-21. Levels of annual membership: Senior or student $5; individual $20; family $30; business minimum of $100; individual lifetime one-time donation of $200; family lifetime one-time donation of $250. Sponsorships are also available. Annual memberships run July 1 through June 30. The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible. For more info, email: fotlclaiborne@gmail.com.

AUG. 5

• The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 & others will be holding its annual Reunion on Aug. 5 at noon at Shelley Belle’s Restaurant on Powell River. To register email: goforitbj@yahoo.com or call 865-320-4473. Make plans now to attend. Registration deadline for the headcount is July 31.

SEPT. 9

• The Old Ward Chapel School is holding its very first reunion set to take place at Bell County High School on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All who attended or worked for the school is invited. This is an event that has been planned for months. For more info, contact Sheila at: 606-671-7199 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. or look us up on Facebook where our school group page has been created.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Oakes Cemetery is in need of donations to cover mowing and maintenance. All donations are appreciated and may be sent to: Commercial Bank; ATTN.: Oakes Cemetery fund; 130 S. Broad St., New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Cook Cemetery in the Liberty community of Claiborne County is in need of funds to provide upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery grounds. Anyone with relatives buried there is asked to send donations to: Joe Smith; 126 Evans Lane, Tazewell TN 37879. All donations are greatly appreciated.

• Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

• Chumley Cemetery in Arthur is in need of funds to provide maintenance of the grounds. Send donations to: Chumley Cemetery Fund c/o Joan Adams Webb; P.O. Box 115, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724. All donations are greatly needed and appreciated.

• Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

• Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.