UT baseball players invited to USA Baseball Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

For the third consecutive season, multiple members of the Tennessee baseball team were invited to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team workouts this summer.

Sophomores Drew Beam and Christian Moore will travel to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, constituting the 27th and 28th players in program history to be invited to the prestigious workouts. In the last three seasons, seven Volunteers have been selected to participate in the camp, starting with current professionals Drew Gilbert and Blade Tidwell. A season ago, Beam, Chase Burns and Chase Dollander had their names called by the organization.

Beam, who made the team last year, becomes the first Vol to be invited multiple times since VFL J.P. Arencibia in 2005 and 2006. The right-hander from Murfreesboro, was excellent for Tennessee in 2023, going 9-4 in 17 starts, accumulating 84.1 innings, striking out 88 batters and combining for three shutouts throughout the year. Beam was the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on May 1 after tossing his second career complete game and helping the Vols secure a series sweep over Mississippi State.

Moore earned the invite after a strong season that saw him lead the Vols in on-base percentage (.444), runs scored (66) and stolen bases (16). He never shied away from the moment, delivering his biggest hit of the season in the 2023 College World Series, a two-run single with two strikes and two outs against Stanford in an elimination game that helped Tennessee overcome a four-run deficit and eventually win the game, 6-4. Moore was the Vols’ top hitter in the NCAA Clemson Regional, posting a 7-for-10 line at the plate with four home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs and six runs scored. For his outstanding effort, he was named the MVP of the Regional.

For more information on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, including a schedule of their summer games in the Carolinas, visit USABaseball.com.