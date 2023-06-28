Levitt summer concert series kicks off Published 11:55 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The first week of the Levitt summer concert series kicked off with 29-year-old rising country star Madeline Edwards. Edwards is a singer-songwriter who hails from Santa Barbara, California. Blending the influences of West Coast jazz, southern soul, gospel and country, Edwards creates her unique sound and works to create music and stories that challenge and encourage listeners to be vulnerable and authentic.

Edwards has worked with the Houston Symphony as well as opened for American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, rap artist Tobe Nwigwe and performed at South by Southwest.

In the last year, she earned accolades as a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, an Apple Music Country Riser and a CMT Next Women of Country.

Opening for Edwards was Middlesboro singer/songwriter Blake Branscombe.

After Brandscombe’s performance, Dana Greene announced his retirement as the stage announcer for Levitt Amp Middlesboro. Greene has been with Levitt Amp Middlesboro since it began 15 years ago, and the growth it has undergone has far exceeded his expectations. Greene says he still plans to stay involved with the local Levitt Amp foundation.

Stepping up to the plate and following in Greene’s footsteps is Richard Gambrel, a former Bell County High School principal. Gambrel is a Middlesboro resident of 15 years and says he is proud of the work and progress that has been made with the Levitt foundation.

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill, I think he wears like a 13,” said Gambrel. “Dana’s done a fantastic job. I did try to talk him out of quitting by the way, you see I did not do very well.”

This week, the Levitt stage will feature The Royal Hounds from Nashville, known for their wild showmanship, stage tricks and quirky original songs.