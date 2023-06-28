WSCC to host health programs open house Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Walters State Community College will host a Health Programs Open House from 4 pm. To 6 p.m. on July 11 on the Morristown Campus. This is a great chance to learn about these rewarding and in-demand careers. Representatives from each program will be on hand to talk about the occupations and the academic programs.

“Walters State provides opportunities for students to earn degrees that meet the demands of the health care industry,” said Dr. Sheila Williams, Interim Dean of Health Programs. “All of our programs are accredited and offer clinical experiences in local health care facilities.”

Williams says the demand for allied health professionals continues to increase.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in health care occupations is expected to increase 13 percent over the next decade, she said.

Many students receive financial aid or scholarships. Eligible students can pay for tuition through Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect. Tennessee Promise pays the tuition for recent high school graduates, while Tennessee Reconnect pays the tuition for those beginning or returning to college as adult learners.

“Walters State’s health care faculty is active in state and national organizations, enabling them to share the most recent information with students,” said Williams.

This is a drop-in event with no RSVP required. Classroom and lab tours will be available. Parents, spouses and friends are welcome to attend. High school students are also invited to attend and learn about these career options.

The following programs are offered at Walters State:

Health Information Management

Graduates manage and code medical information, organize medical records for reimbursement and gather other data for administrative and government purposes. Graduates are prepared to work in numerous settings.

Nursing

Registered nurses provide and coordinate patient care and educate the public about various health conditions. They work in a variety of settings.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Graduates work under the supervision of an occupational therapist, designing and implement plans to improve life activities for diverse ages and abilities.

Pharmacy Technician

Pharmacy technicians work under the direct supervision of pharmacists. Graduates are prepared to practice in hospitals, home health, long-term care and mail-order situations. Responsibilities include processing prescriptions, inventory management, billing and pharmacology.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Graduates perform a range of physical therapy procedures under the supervision of a physical therapist. PTAs work a variety of settings.

Respiratory Care

Respiratory therapists assist the physician in diagnosis, evaluation, care and education of patients care for patients with cardio-respiratory disorders.

Surgical Technology

Graduates work under medical supervision to facilitate safe and effective conduct of invasive surgical procedures.

Most are associates of applied science degrees, but technical certificates are available in entry-level and advanced pharmacy technician, medical coding and medical insurance specialist.

The open house will be held in the lobby of the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology.

For more information, contact Walters State Health Programs at: 423-585-6981.