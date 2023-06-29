Custody ordered for probation violators Published 11:52 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Judge Zachary R. Walden sent a few probation violators back to jail during the latest session in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Johnny Monday, previously convicted of arson, initially received a five-year sentence which was suspended after having served a 69-day split confinement supervised by TDOC. Monday was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve his five-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Vanessa Smith, previously convicted of the sale of a schedule II controlled substance and driving under the influence (second offense), initially received an effective three-year sentence which was suspended after having served 30 percent to be supervised by TDOC. Smith was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Tosha Helton, previously convicted of theft under $1,000 and two counts of forgery, initially received an effective two-year sentence which was suspended after having served an11-day split confinement to be supervised by TDOC. Helton was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Savonah Washburn, previously convicted of the possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell, the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to sell and theft under $1,000, initially received an effective four-year sentence which was suspended after having served an 87-day split confinement to be supervised by TDOC. Washburn was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The Office of the Attorney General Jared Effler was the prosecuting agency in these cases.