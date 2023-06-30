Public Records Published 11:13 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Gage Edward Herrman-contributing or encouraging delinquency or unruly behavior, violation of probation for contributing or encouraging delinquency or unruly behavior

• Tony Aron Wilson-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jazzmen Aalayah Joeanne Ruiz-possession of methamphetamine for resale, three counts possession of a schedule V controlled substance, one count each of possession of a schedule II, a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive within traffic lane, violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

• Thomas Houston Ray-criminal impersonation, possession of heroin

• Terry Michelle Carraway-possession of a schedule V controlled substance, capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

• Sarah Alice Allen-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence and crossing a highway divider

• Cody Wayne Hamic-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication

• Jonathan Dale Leach-violations of probation for aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law

• Sarah Jane Ramsey-violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to resale

• Jolene Burchfield-violation of probation for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance

• Troy Eugene Haight-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license

• Holly Melissa Daniels-violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

• Rodney DeWayne Gosnell-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

• Ronnie Lynn Foister-violation of probation for filing a false report

• Jonathon David Ratliff-failure to appear for speeding 81/55, speeding 75/55 and speeding

• Bert Leo Beeler Jr.-failure to appear for possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, evading arrest (on foot), leaving the scene of an accident, speeding 61/45, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device, light, registration (improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Richard Allen Brooks-failure to appear for speeding

• Aaron Dane Fields-failure to appear for violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Todd Anderson Brock-driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the muffler, registration and financial responsibility laws

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Daniel Gene Killillay-domestic assault, violation of an Order of Protection

• Scott Ray Simpson-possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, possession of a motor vehicle with intent to alter VIN #, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Stephen W. Miller-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Michel D. Moore-equipment violation

• Whitney Margret Parker-capias/bench warrant for financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, violation of probation for possession of a schedule V controlled substance

• Logan Blanton-speeding 68/45, violation of the driver’s license law

• Shelby Madison Smith-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Isaac M. Jones-speeding 70/45

• Kelli K. Ferrelli-speeding 68/45

• Eric K. Young-speeding 66/45

• Terri Long Bryson-speeding 65/45

• Billy Ray Cox Jr.-speeding 65/45

• Scotty Lynn Sharp-speeding 65/45

• Douglas J. Dolvin-speeding 63/45

• Rebecca Hale Leach-speeding 48/30

• James Alex Welch-speeding 46/30

• Donavan M. Rains-speeding 45/30

• Anthony James Murray-violations of the traffic control device, financial responsibility and address changes laws, driving on a suspended license

• Dustin Delano Hounshell-violation of the traffic control device law

• Christina Palverento-violation of the traffic control device law

• John Steven Chaligov-violation of the traffic control device law

• Janet F. Jarnigan-failure to yield traffic right of way

• Jeremiah D. Hunter-violations of the light, muffler, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Darlene K. Dolph-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Isac Arnold-possession of prohibited weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license

• David Tomlinson-possession of a hallucinogen, possession of barbiturates, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana

• Chase Edward Brown-possession of marijuana, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Darryl Willam Veach-outstanding child support attachment, capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule I controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and violation of the implied consent law

• Joshua Dale Wise-failure to appear for public intoxication

• Samantha Hillier-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

• Amr A. Awad-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

• Murry B. Clark Jr.-speeding 69/45

• Amy Nicole Janutolo-speeding 69/45

• Janet Elaine McNew-speeding 53/30

• Jeanne Kanyana Senga-speeding 67/45

• Dwight Maurice Shipman-speeding 66/45

• Jennifer Rena Mustard-speeding 66/45

• Millard Evan Woodward-speeding 66/45

• Tabith Adams Sells-speeding 66/45

• Linden Dale Pullum-speeding 65/45

• Lucas Robert Mitchell-speeding 65/45

• Madison Ashley Anderson-speeding 64/45

• Taylor Kae Marshant-speeding 63/45

• Karen Hop Jones-speeding 56/45

• Anthony Hoskins-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kala Edwards-speeding, driving on a suspended license

• Ethan Snodgrass-driving on a revoked license

• Ronnie Smith-driving on a revoked license

• Alexus Nicole Hatfield-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Lynda Maxine Hensley-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Cassidy Alexis Smith-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Jesse James McCarty-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Robert Lee Day-driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws.