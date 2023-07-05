Kubil Joel Hopper, 55 Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Kubil Joel Hopper, 55, of Speedwell, passed away on June 27, 2023. He was born in Lafollette on April 3, 1968, a son of the late Kubil and Virginia “Jenny” Hopper. He had worked in construction for many years. Joel played a bass guitar for over 25 years beginning with his dad his band, “The Knock-A-Bouts.” And then Joel carried on the tradition throughout his life. He loved Tennessee sports and had been an avid hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Hopper. Joel is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Charlotte Brock Hopper; daughter, Lauryn Hopper; son, Lane Hopper; brother, Vince Hopper and wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Terri Hopper and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate. The family will meet Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Ausmus Cemetery, Speedwell, for 3:30 PM for graveside services with Rev. Ronald Lambert officiating. Music will be provided by Debbie Rudd. Pallbearers will be Lane Hopper, Canaan Graves, Vincent Hopper, Todd Hopper, Brian Hopper, and Steve Rudd. Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Hopper, Ralph McWhorter, Keith Lambert, Danny McCarty, and Ira Braden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to The Kidney Project, c/o Vanderbilt University P.O. Box 290369, Nashville, TN 37229-0369. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Hopper Family.