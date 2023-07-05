Lawrence Bolden, 86 Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Lawrence Bolden, 86, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

He was born on June 28, 1937 in Sneedville, Tennessee to the late Herman and Leaddie Bolden.

On September 6, 1958, he married Darlie Loretta Jessee in Tazewell, TN. She preceded him in death in April of 2020.

Lawrence worked in construction for Local 274 for 50 years before retiring.

He was saved at a young age and was a member of Montmorenci Baptist Church.

Lawrence enjoyed hunting with his family in his younger years, setting on the porch in the summertime, and spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving are his children, Janice Ann (Michael) Allen and Larry David Bolden, both of Lafayette and his brother, Jimmy (Lois) Bolden of Lafayette. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amber, Mike, & Justin (Hannah) Allen and great grandchildren, Joshua & Justin Hale and Annabelle, Laylah, & Sadie Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sister, Cleta Bolden Brooks; and his brothers, William Bolden, Ralph Bolden, and 2 infant brothers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with burial following in Armstrong Cemetery in Green Hill, Indiana. Pallbearers are his grandsons, Josh & Justin Hale, Mike & Justin Allen and nephews, Jim Bolden, Mike Noe, and Bill Brooks.

Memorial donations may be made to Montmorenci Baptist Church in loving memory of Lawrence.

