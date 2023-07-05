Lesia J. Sturgill, 61 Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Lesia J. Sturgill, 61, born in Fleming Neon, Ky passed away peacefully at her home in Cumberland Gap, TN with her two daughters by her side on July 1, 2023.

Lesia was born on September 9, 1961, to her mother, Monetta Lorene Sturgill. Her devoted and loving husband, Terry Douglas Holt, will miss her until they are one day reunited. She is the beloved and cherished mother to Heather (Chris) Overbay and Samantha (Nick) Hill. And adored Nana to her pride and joy grandchildren, Kinsley and Grayson.

In honor of their mother’s never-ending love for family and friends, Heather and Samantha invite all who knew and loved her to come join them in celebrating the life of Lesia J. Sturgill on Sunday, July 9, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 260 Glade Road Cumberland Gap, TN 37724 at 1:30pm. Lesia’s requests were for everyone to wear bright colors, big smiles, fill their bellies with food, laugh with one another, and share wonderful memories together.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sturgill Family.