Former Vols playing in NBA Summer League Published 3:59 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

NBA Summer League action gets into full swing this week, as eight former Vols are members of rosters for this month’s competition in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

2021 first-round selection Jaden Springer (Philadelphia 76ers) got the action started Monday in Salt Lake City against the Memphis Grizzlies. He totaled 11 points, two blocks and a pair of steals.

Springer and the 76ers play three games in Salt Lake City this week before competition at the Las Vegas Summer League—running July 7-17—gears up.

In Las Vegas, seven additional VFLs will showcase their talents. Kyle Alexander (Washington Wizards), Jordan Bowden (Los Angeles Clippers), Kennedy Chandler (Brooklyn Nets), Keon Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers), Julian Phillips (Chicago Bulls), Uros Plavsic (Atlanta Hawks) and Yves Pons (Atlanta Hawks) will also compete in the 11-day event.

Kyle Alexander | Washington Wizards

A key frontcourt presence on Tennessee squads from 2015-19, Alexander was an undrafted free agent who made his NBA debut with the Miami Heat in August of 2020. He has spent the past three seasons overseas, most recently starring for Valencia Basket in Spain’s Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. In 2022-23, Alexander averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 59 games with Valencia.

Jordan Bowden | Los Angeles Clippers

Bowden has spent the last three seasons playing in the NBA G League for the Long Island Nets. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 total games. Bowden has eclipsed the 40-percent mark from the field in each of his three professional seasons.

Kennedy Chandler | Brooklyn Nets

The 38th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chandler played for the Memphis Grizzlies during his 2022-23 rookie campaign. In 36 appearances, he averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 assists per game, while averaging just under eight minutes per contest. In seven games with the G League’s Memphis Hustle last season, Chandler tallied 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Keon Johnson | Portland Trail Blazers

A first-round selection by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021, Johnson was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in February of 2022, logging 12 starts in 22 appearances upon arriving in Rip City. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in those 22 games. In 2022-23 as a second-year pro, Johnson posted 4.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 40 appearances for the Trail Blazers.

Julian Phillips | Chicago Bulls

Phillips, a first-round selection in last month’s NBA Draft and the fifth one-and-done draft selection in Tennessee program history, begins his NBA career Friday against the Toronto Raptors (6:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in Las Vegas. In 2022-23 with the Vols, Phillips started in 25 of his 32 appearances, averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting .411 from the field in 24.1 minutes per game.

Uros Plavsic | Atlanta Hawks

Appearing in 34 games during his final season on Rocky Top in 2022-23, Plavsic posted the team’s best field-goal percentage, shooting .636, and recorded a shooting percentage of .695 from the floor in SEC play. He will compete with the Hawks’ Summer League squad.

Jaden Springer | Philadelphia 76ers

Springer competed primarily in the G League for the Delaware Blue Coats in 2022-23, his second year with that squad. He averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals in 24 total games with the Blue Coats. He also saw action in 20 games with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season, including four playoff appearances. Springer began Summer League action Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Yves Pons | Atlanta Hawks

After playing for the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract during his rookie season in 2021-22 and averaging 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game for the G League’s Memphis Hustle, Pons played overseas in 2022-23. He competed with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in Euroleague Basketball. There, he averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting .500 from the field. Pons is set to join Plavsic on the Hawks’ Summer League roster.

SUMMER LEAGUE TV SCHEDULE

Salt Lake City Summer League (July 3, 5-6)

Thursday, July 6

• Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia (Springer) – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Las Vegas Summer League (July 7-17)

Friday, July 7

• Chicago (Phillips) vs. Toronto – 6:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Portland (Johnson) vs. Houston – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Cleveland vs. Brooklyn (Chandler) – 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Sacramento vs. Atlanta (Plavsic/Pons) — 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 8

• New York vs. Philadelphia (Springer) – 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Memphis vs. Chicago (Phillips) – 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Indiana vs. Washington (Alexander) – 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 9

• New York vs. Brooklyn (Chandler) – 5:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Boston vs. Washington (Alexander) – 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• San Antonio vs. Portland (Johnson) – 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

• Atlanta (Plavsic/Pons) vs. Denver – 9:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Monday, July 10

• Philadelphia (Springer) vs. Dallas – 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Tuesday, July 11

• Brooklyn (Chandler) vs. Milwaukee – 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

• Orlando (Schofield) vs. Oklahoma City – 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Portland (Johnson) vs. Charlotte – 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Chicago (Phillips) vs. Sacramento – 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

• Washington (Alexander) vs. San Antonio – 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 12

• Los Angeles Clippers (Bowden) vs. Memphis – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Minnesota vs. Atlanta (Plavsic /Pons) – 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 13

• Cleveland vs. Chicago (Phillips) – 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

• Philadelphia (Springer) vs. Atlanta (Plavsic/Pons) – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Brooklyn (Chandler) vs. Toronto – 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

• Portland (Johnson) vs. Orlando – 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Friday, July 14

• Los Angeles Clippers (Bowden) vs. Philadelphia (Springer) – 4:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

• Oklahoma City vs. Washington (Alexander) – 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, July 15 – Monday, July 17

• TBD