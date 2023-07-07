Michael J. Beeler, 72 Published 9:57 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Michael J. Beeler, age 72, of Tazewell was born October 17, 1950 and went to be with the Lord July 5, 2023 with his loving sister by his side. He was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Odra and Mercedes Beeler

He is survived by his:

Sister: Jacquie Minton and husband Robert

Niece: Dr. Jessica Minton and husband Matt

Great Nephew: Caleb Bull

Several cousins, relatives, and friends.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care and Dr. Pannocchia for all their care over the years. Special thanks to Paige Houston for her care and friendship along with several other caregivers who provided care through the years.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7PM with the Rev. Larry Beeler and Rev. Kenny Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Connie Bryant.

Graveside Services will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Danny Gulley, Dennis Reece, Matt Reece, Tony Harmon, Todd Harmon, and Spencer Harmon.

Honorary Pallbearer: Great Nephew Caleb Bull

~Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~