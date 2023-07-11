Community Calendar
Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Welcome to the new Claiborne Progress Community Calendar that will highlight area events throughout the tri-state region. Items for the calendar can be submitted online at hub.cityspark.com/Event/Submission/Claiborne.
Bell County Fair
July 12-July 15
Bell County Fairgrounds
530 Highway 92, Pineville, Kentucky
Blood Sweat and Beers 5K
July 15, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
710 Pinnacle Alley
Cumberland Gap
Tri-State Outdoors Fest
July 15, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Gap
Cruisin’ the Crater
July 15, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Downtown Middlesboro
For more information, visit the calendar at claiborneprogress.net/calendar.
To submit items for the calendar, visit hub.cityspark.com/Event/Submission/Claiborne.