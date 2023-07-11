Community Calendar Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Bell County Fair

July 12-July 15

Bell County Fairgrounds

530 Highway 92, Pineville, Kentucky

Blood Sweat and Beers 5K

July 15, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

710 Pinnacle Alley

Cumberland Gap

Tri-State Outdoors Fest

July 15, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Gap

Cruisin’ the Crater

July 15, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Downtown Middlesboro

