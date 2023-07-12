Charles “Charlie” Holt, 68 Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Charles “Charlie” Holt, age 68, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born June 18, 1955 and gained his wings on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Charlie enjoyed fishing, mowing yards, and working with chickens. Pretty much anything he could do outside he enjoyed it.

He is preceded in death by parents Wright and Blanche Holt, brother Windell Holt, nieces Jackie Nicole Relford and Jessica Medrano, brother-in-law Rev. JC Mabe, grandparents Harvey and Julie Holt, Buster and Lethia Scarbrough.

Charlie is survived by siblings Diane Mabe, Jeanette Holt Noe, Mike Noe, Johnny Holt, Linda Snow, Sue Jean Morrisette, Jimmy Dean Holt, and Tracy Holt. Very special dear friend Laurie Patton. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday July 12, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service is Thursday July 13, 2023 at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service follows in the Raven Hill Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Tim Cosby

Singer: Rev. Tim Cosby

Pallbearers: Jimmy Wayne Mabe, Scott Sproles, Mike Noe, Jimmy Dean Holt, Josh Holt, and Lonnie Jordan

Honorary Pallbearers: Marty Godsey, Ray Morrisette, Steven Sproles, Jacob Sproles, and Phillip Holt