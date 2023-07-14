Claiborne County Public Records Published 9:39 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Jamie Sexton-aggravated assault, capias/bench warrant for criminal simulation and theft of merchandise under $1,000

• Jason McMurry-illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, vandalism, theft of property

• Richard Dillman-criminal trespassing

• Austin Greer-aggravated assault, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a penal facility

• Christopher Wallace-vandalism

• Amy Evans-possession of methamphetamine for sale and delivery, theft of property, capias/bench warrant for possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for speeding

• Gary Williams-possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• Joshua Diehl-capias/bench warrant for assault injury evidence

• Jonathan Davis-violations of probation for evading arrest and resisting arrest

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Matthew D. Loop-domestic assault

• Daniel C. Killillsy-violation of an Order of Protection

• Gary M. Thibeault-burglary, public intoxication

• Scott Simpson-theft of vehicle ($2,000)

• Jeremiah L. Rosson-theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• Anthony Coffey-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, driving on a suspended license

• Edward L. Duffield-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

• Andrew B. Nickell-possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, public intoxication

• Clinton Buchanan-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear for driving under the influence

• Johnny Turner-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws

• Hannah Rose Price-speeding 56/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Brandon Scott Crawford-speeding 57/30

• John Honeycutt-speeding 42/20

• Phyllis A. Proffitt-speeding 66/45

• Laurie Marie Hartley-speeding 51/30

• Rita Kay Love-speeding 47/30

• Maggie Diana Sturgill-speeding 46/30

• Latoya Ann Combs-speeding 60/45

• Dwight W. Ullery-violation of the traffic control device law

• Ronald Williamson-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jonathan Brown-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Francis Owens-driving on a revoked license

• Kevin Veach-public intoxication, outstanding warrant

• Paul McAfee-public intoxication

• James Calloway Campbell-public intoxication

• Josh L. Graves-public intoxication

• Morgan Cook-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Amy Lowe-violation of the Protection of Life Order, assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct

• Jesse Bolden-domestic assault, vandalism, criminal trespassing

• Jesse Honeycutt-possession of prohibited weapons, driving on a revoked license

• Jackie Johnson-criminal trespassing

• Amber Lester-theft of property under $1,000

• Jonathon Ratliff-reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, speeding

• Jennifer Mae Orrick-speeding 73/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Christina Michele Payton-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

• April Dawn Galloway-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

• Brandon Edward Church-speeding 71/45

• Christopher M. Devonis-speeding 70/45

• Derrick Andre McCullough-speeding 70/45

• Albert Besnard Lee Logan Jr.-speeding 70/45

• Scotty Joe Garnett-speeding 70/45

• Holly Annette Myers-speeding 69/45

• Raymond Andrew Reed-speeding 69/45

• Christopher David Trainor-speeding 68/45

• Edmond L. Leisge-speeding 68/45

• Santos Julio Medrano Castillo-speeding 68/45

• Austin Richard Lusk-speeding 68/45

• Christopher Paul Delillo-speeding 68/45

• Matthew Kyle Franklin Joslin-speeding 68/45

• James Robert Cimoch Jr.-speeding 67/45

• Mark Anthony Wylie-speeding 67/45

• Sharon Maggard-speeding 67/45

• Alan Bert Miner-speeding 67/45

• Kraig Ryan Kitts-speeding 65/45

• Austin Wright-speeding 65/45

• Rodney William Phelps-speeding 45/25

• Kyle Bert Harger-speeding 64/45

• Raxitkumar Pankagkuma Patel-speeding 64/45

• Cliff Crawford-speeding 63/45

• Lauren Carla Woods-speeding 52/35

• Robert Thomas Mickle-speeding 52/35

• Blaine Alan Baker-speeding 58/45

• Lindsay Rae Vivona-speeding 58/45

• Justin Wayne Bayes-speeding 57/45

• Patricia Gail Cole-speeding 56/45

• Muhammed Abdulazeez-speeding 56/45

• Brenda Kay Novak-speeding 55/45

• Steven Allen Brooks-speeding 44/35

• Matthew Carey-violations of the seat belt and traffic control device laws

• Ben Wayne Hopson-violation of the seat belt law

• Delsia Anglian-driving on a suspended license, violation of rules of the road (failure to keep right of center line/wrong way/direction)

• Richard Poore-disorderly conduct

• Keith Poore-disorderly conduct

• Lee Brown-public intoxication

• Jerry Bolden-public intoxication