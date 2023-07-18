UNC, Wisconsin headline UT’s non-conference schedule Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Tennessee basketball program has finalized its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, its ninth under the direction of head coach Rick Barnes.

Fans interested in immersing themselves in the action at Thompson-Boling Arena next season are encouraged to click HERE. Big Orange fans have seen the Vols win 90 percent of their games at home over the last three years (43-5).

Tennessee’s lone public exhibition is set to take place on Halloween, as the Vols welcome Lenoir-Rhyne to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The regular season opens on Monday, Nov. 6, with a home game against Tennessee Tech. The Volunteers then hit the road to face Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 10. The following week, UT return home to host Wofford on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

For the fourth time in program history, Tennessee returns to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational the week of Thanksgiving. While the bracket has not yet been revealed, the loaded eight-team field features the Vols, Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and UCLA all squaring off Nov. 20-22.

The month of November closes with a trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where Tennessee faces UNC to highlight the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Vols then charge into December with a three-game homestand that includes clashes with George Mason (Tuesday, Dec. 5), Illinois (Saturday, Dec. 9) and Georgia Southern (Tuesday, Dec. 12).

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Tennessee heads to San Antonio, Texas, for a neutral-site Hall of Fame Series showdown against NC State at the AT&T Center, home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

The Vols’ final two games before entering the SEC gauntlet are consecutive home dates against Tarleton State on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Norfolk State on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Tennessee’s 11-day holiday break is its longest since 1977-78.

Southeastern Conference play begins Saturday, Jan. 6.

Tipoff times and television details for the aforementioned games—as well as Tennessee’s SEC schedule—will be announced later this fall.