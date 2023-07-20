TBI reports decreases in some violent crimes Published 3:17 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The state experienced double-digit decreases in reported murders, rapes and kidnapping incidents according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime in Tennessee publication. The latest report compares the numbers between crimes within the state occurring from 2021 to 2022.

The publication details the nature and volume of crime as reported by the various law enforcement agencies. The data originated via the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System and compiled by TBI.

Conversely, the number of reported drunk driving arrests decreased during the target years from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 during the next year.

However, the report shows a substantial increase in identity thefts by some 25.55 percent in just the one year.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch says the TIBRS program serves as a model for the nation, remaining successful due to continued cooperation by the state’s law enforcement community.

“The TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens,” said Rausch.

There were a total 119,215 ‘Group A’ arrests in 2022 with 7.98 percent of those arrests involving juveniles, according to the report.

The full report is available for download and review on the TBI website. For more information, log onto www.tn.gov/tbi.