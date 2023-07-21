LMU names new assistant basketball coach Published 11:42 am Friday, July 21, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University recently named Harrison Burton as an assistant coach with Lincoln Memorial University’s men’s basketball program.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Harrison back to LMU and a part of our Staff. His corporate knowledge at LMU and experience the last two years will provide an immediate impact on the success of our program. Our Student Athletes will benefit immensely from Harrison’s passion, energy, and humility.” said Coach Samarrippas.

Burton spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant men’s basketball coach with Lander University. The Bearcats went 22-10 overall and 12-6 in the Peach Belt Conference and made the conference championship game and received an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2020.

For 2021-22, Burton went with Josh Schertz (former LMU head coach) to Indiana State to serve as Video Coordinator on staff. Burton helped with scouting, recruiting, film breakdown and data analytics.

Burton was a graduate assistant at LMU during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons where he assisted in travel, scouting, analytics, player development, and film. During his time at Lincoln Memorial, the team accumulated 51 wins, two regular season SAC Championships, one SAC tournament championship, two NCAA births, and one Regional Championship. In 2021, Burton helped the Men’s program to their third NCAA DII Final Four appearance. Burton worked with two All- Americans (Courvoisier McCauley and Devin Whitfield) and five other All-SAC performers.

Prior to arriving in Harrogate in 2019, Burton played for the Blue Hose of Presbyterian College for one season before serving as a student coach for the NCAA Division I program for three years. In Burton’s four years at Presbyterian, the Blue Hose experienced new heights by claiming the program’s first win at the Big South Conference Tournament and making their first trip to the postseason where they reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 CIT.

Burton earned his master of education in Educational Leadership at Lincoln Memorial in 2021. Burton graduated from Presbyterian in the spring of 2019 with his bachelor’s degree in psychology. Although originally from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burton attended high school at Blue Ridge School, in Dyke, Virginia.