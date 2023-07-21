Public Records Published 11:36 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Ryan DeWayne Warren-domestic assault

• Amy Lynn Evans-theft of property over $2,500, possession of methamphetamine for sale and delivery, capias/bench warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for speeding

• Dolly Ann Adams-revocation of bond

• Joseph Andrew Mason-violation of bond conditions

• Jason Allan McMurry-outstanding warrants for illegal possession of a firearm, vandalism, reckless endangerment and theft of property

• Dante Jabarri Cranford-capias/bench warrant for possession of an unlawful weapon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and following a vehicle too closely, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Travis Dale Ayers-capias/bench warrant for the possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance

• Angel R. Russell-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jessie Wayne Franks-failure to appear for aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law

• Patrick Henry Howard-failure to appear for vandalism and trespassing by motor vehicle

• Mandy Nichole Amoureux-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and driver’s license laws

• Lucas Alan Brooks-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

• Lindsey Ray Epperson-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

• Peter Harold Surago-disorderly conduct

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Angela L. Hedrick-domestic assault

• Morgan Cook-possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances, public intoxication

• James Halcomb-forgery (five counts), theft of services (four counts)

• Desirae Halcomb-forgery (two counts), burglary (two counts), theft of services (two counts)

• Jonathan Everett Davis-violations of probation for evading arrest and resisting arrest

• Daniel Lee Joe Harp-violation of probation for failed drug screening

• Elmer Ray Huston-failure to exercise due care

• Robert Craig Dyer-failure to exercise due care

• Jason Chandler Johnson-speeding 61/30

• Aron S. Daniels-speeding 54/30

• Ruth Keck Sweet-speeding 68/45

• Haley B. Nix-speeding 67/45

• Elizabeth Thompson-speeding 67/45

• Brooke Morgan Russell-violation of the traffic control device law

• Robert Lee Smith-violation of the rules of the road (improper passing of vehicle)

• Cassie K. Mullins-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Jeremiah Debeaumont-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Clifford Milanovich Jr.-driving on a suspended license (five counts)

• Clinton E. Fultz-driving on a suspended license, public intoxication

• Chaneyia Tucker-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Joshua Harmon-vehicular assault, driving under the influence (second offense), failure to exercise due care, failure to yield intersection, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Abdul Tarek Ghalayini-simple assault, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, violations of the rules of the road (driving left of center line, improper traffic lane change), driving on an expired license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Gary Williams-possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Dustin Lee Ellison-capias/bench warrant for violation of probation, violation of probation for burglary

• Brandon Matthew Zachrich-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sale

• Christopher James Bray-violations of probation for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Anthony Joseph Coffey-felony evading, eluding, evading police, resisting arrest, attempt to commit felony escape, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, following a motor vehicle too closely

• Terry MacKinder-driving under the influence, violation of the open container law

• Jeremy Taylor Hatfield-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Terri Lynn Elswick-speeding 69/45

• Richard Denny Bolli-speeding 66/45

• Chad Nathaniel Worley-speeding 65/45

• Kyla Elizabeth Crigger-speeding 61/45

• Pauletta Marie Beeler-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Brianna Stoutamire-driving on a suspended license, following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Delaney Azura Coleman-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Danielle Krysti Holt-driving under the influence, speeding, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law

• William Mak Wilson-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency

• Kenny Allen Siler-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance.