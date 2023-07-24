Wilma Nancy Green, 80 Published 10:03 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Wilma Nancy Green, age 80, of New Tazewell, TN, was born January 2, 1943 and passed away July 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Etter (Widner) Green of New Tazewell, TN, and special cousin, Irene (Hill) Mahoney of Atlanta, GA.

Wilma professed faith in Christ and joined Clouds Memorial Baptist Church in 1971. She remained a member there until moving her letter to Duncan’s Chapel Baptist Church in 2014.

She is survived by: Cousins and Friends

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 3:00-4:00p.m. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to follow at 4:00p.m. Burial will be in the Robertson Cemetery in the Clouds Community.

Minister: Rev. Tommy Louthan, Jr.

Obituary: Rev. Larry Beeler

Pallbearers: Family and Friends

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Commercial Bank, Robertson Cemetery in the Clouds Community or mail to: Robertson Cemetary, c/o Judy McNew, 1587 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, TN 37879.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements