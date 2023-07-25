Public Records Published 11:31 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Monroe Patton Smith-sexual exploitation of a minor

• Ricky DeWayne Spears-three counts aggravated assault, one count each criminal trespassing, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Orville DeWayne Hatfield-violation of probation for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for criminal impersonation

• William Theodore Moore-violation of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for theft of property

• Danny Joe Branson-failure to appear for violation of the Sex Offender Registry

• Morganne Faye Truesdale-failure to appear for possession of a schedule I controlled substance

• Brian James Lawton-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Melinda Mariea Lawson-failure to appear for public intoxication

• Evert Ross Day-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• James E. Gerrells-aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (misuse) and financial responsibility laws

• Nathaniel B. Osborne-seven counts possession of a controlled substance for resale, one count each of possession of methamphetamine for resale, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and violations of the hands free/cell phone, driver’s license address change and financial responsibility laws

• Lee Ernie Brown-possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/halt/frisk, disorderly conduct

• Aftan Felicia Bussell-mittimus (leaving rehabilitation), violation of probation for theft under $1,000, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license, theft involving merchandise under $1,000 and violation of the seat belt law

• Kyli R. Colbert-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle registration, unregistered vehicle

• Evan R. Collins-failure to exercise due care

• Randall J. Cornett-driving under the influence

• April Bush-speeding 69/45, violation of the driver’s license law

• Courtney Larie Watson-speeding 47/30, violation of the registration law

• Tatyana Guy-speeding 46/30, violation of the registration law

• Ruth Keck Sweet-speeding 68/45

• Michael Lee Parker-speeding 52/30

• Jessica Mae Cox-speeding 65/45

• Jackson G. Irwin-speeding 65/45

• Robert Boatright-speeding 50/30

• Glenda Jane Heath-speeding 63/45

• Penny Sharp-speeding 48/30

• Terry D. Keck-speeding 62/45

• James Hubert Clonce-speeding 62/45

• Stephen DeWayne Honeycutt-speeding 61/45

• Joseph Brian Blaszezyk-speeding 61/45

• Tiyawnah Michelle Smith-speeding 46/30

• Taylor Cheyenne Thompson-speeding 60/45

• Cindy Darlene Vanover-speeding 45/30

• Karl A. Horey-violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a suspended license, violation of the driver’s license address change law

• James Raymond Turnblazer-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Jonathan D. Ratliff-driving on a suspended license

• Chad W. Mincey-violation of the vehicle muffler law

• Kaleb Lanham-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jessie Bolden-criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• William Wilson-theft involving merchandise (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license

• Shyenne Verda Baker-failure to appear for failure to exercise due care and speeding

• Jason Fultz-driving under the influence (second offense), failure to exercise due care, failure to yield (entering from driveway), violations of the open container and financial responsibility laws

• William Robert McGlone-speeding 65/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Caleb Aaron Mumford-speeding 64/45, speeding 62/45, violations of the financial responsibility law

• Sebastian Miguel Astudillo-speeding 75/45

• Steven M. Massengill-speeding 73/45

• Oscar Rene Godinez-speeding 71/45

• Jeffery Lynn Sawyer-speeding 70/45

• Aden Roderick Martinez-speeding 69/45

• Nicholas Lee Rosenberger-speeding 69/45

• Kari M. Hoskins-speeding 69/45

• Keith Lee Crawford-speeding 67/45

• Jody Renee Miskus-speeding 67/45

• Vera Mountain Poore-speeding 67/45

• Melinda Anne Sage-speeding 67/45

• Tina Renee Lambdin-speeding 67/45

• Shaine Paige Deskins-speeding 67/45

• Barbara Ella York-speeding 66/45

• Edna Michelle Jarnigan-speeding 65/45

• James Richard Orr Jr.-speeding 64/45

• Joshua G. Holt-speeding 64/45

• Scotty Ray Lester-speeding 39/20

• Heidi Lynn Wasson-speeding 63/45

• Nicholas Edward Breyley-speeding 58/45

• Katelyn Marie Hawes-speeding 58/45

• Diana Dawn Tipton-speeding 57/45

• Steven Brooks-violation of the seat belt law (driver), driving on a revoked license

• Veronica Lynn Garrett-violation of the rules of the road (driving a vehicle left of the center line)

• Marilyn M. Taylor-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Johnny Dyke-driving on a revoked license, violations of the hands free/cell phone and financial responsibility laws

• Onnastasia Troglen-violation of the light law, driving on a suspended license

• Preston Lynn Jarnigan-violation of the light law

• Emily Jewell Wolfe-violation of the light law

• James Joshua Mize-violation of the noise law (unnecessary noise, stereo/muffler)

• Larry Trammell-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Jeffrey Michael Weaver-simple possession of marijuana, destruction of evidence, driving on a suspended license, speeding, violations of the seat belt, driver’s license and registration laws.