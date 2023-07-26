LMU releases men’s soccer schedule Published 10:50 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University’s men’s soccer schedule for fall 2023 will include has four exhibition matches, five non-conference contests and 11 South Atlantic Conference match ups.

Gillette, in his first year as head coach, will lead the Railsplitters with 13 returning and 22 new athletes. The Railsplitters finished 10-8-1 and 6-5 in the SAC last year and were runners-up to Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC championship tournament.

The Railsplitters will open their 2023 season with four exhibition matches beginning on August 16 before heading out to Lees-McRae College to play Chowan University for their regular season opener on August 31. LMU will play Lees-McRae on Sept. 3.

LMU will be home for their home opener against Thomas More University on Sept. 6, then away at Lee University on Sept. 9, before returning home against King University on the 13th.

LMU will open the SAC schedule at Anderson University on Sept. 16. LMU’s next match will be the opening home SAC contest on Sept. 23, against Newberry College.

The Railsplitters 2023 home matches will be with Coker on Sept. 30, Mars Hill on Oct. 4, Carson-Newman on Oct. 11, and Limestone on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 28, the Railsplitters will meet Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, NC. This will be a rematch of last season’s SAC conference championship finals where LMU fell 1-0.

LMU will finish the regular season with a SAC match at Emory & Henry University on Nov. 1.

The SAC championship tournament will have the quarterfinals at the higher seeds site on Nov. 4. The championship semis and finals will be held at Matthews, NC. on Nov. 10 and 12.

All LMU home matches and road SAC matches will be streamed again this year via FloSports, the official streaming service of the South Atlantic Conference.