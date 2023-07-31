‘You’re safe’ Published 5:18 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

BY CANDIDA SULLIVAN

contributing writer

Years ago, it stormed while I was having lunch with my two-year-old nephew. As the thunder rumbled, he ran to me and climbed in my lap. He said, “Big Thunder.” And I replied, “You’re safe.” Once I told him he was safe, he could play again. We repeated this process through the whole storm.

As I sat there and held and comforted him, it reminded me of my relationship with the Lord. When the storms of life rage around me, I need to run to my Lord and let Him comfort me. What a blessing it is for me to climb up on His lap and let Him remind me that I, too, am safe in His arms.

God is my shelter in the storms.

I go through many hardships because I run the other way when things get hard. I tend to focus on the problem instead of the strength and power of my Lord. When I do this, the enemy magnifies it all for me. He takes even minor hardships and turns them into significant problems for me.

Crying out to Jesus should be my default reaction. Anytime I ask Him to help me, He does. Sometimes, He fixes the problem; other times, He changes my perception of the pain. Either way, I am relieved. I am so thankful I have a God I can call upon. He’s never too busy for me and always gives me what I need when I need it. Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. To contact her, email candidasullivan@yahoo.com.