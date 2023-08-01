LMU launching online graduate business degree Published 11:59 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University School of Business will launch an online Master of Science in Business Analytics degree program in January. The 30-credit hour masters degree program is designed for working professionals and delivered online.

According to Forbes, more than half of global businesses use data insights to monitor and improve financial performance, drive strategy and change, and improve processes while reducing costs. More than 71% of businesses are looking to accelerate their business analytics efforts. An advanced business degree focusing on analytics will position a person well to take the next step in their career and increase earning potential.

“The use of business analytics drives organizational decision making and is pertinent to the creation and continuation of a sustainable competitive advantage. The need for analytics across industry sectors is indisputable, and we have designed a degree that prioritizes the use of descriptive, inferential, predictive, and prescriptive analytics methods within multiple business disciplines,” LMU School of Business Dean Kelsey Metz, Ph.D., said. “This program is designed to meet the needs of working professionals and is offered in an entirely online format.”

The degree will be offered beginning in January 2024. Key concepts include the understanding and application of statistical methods, data communication and visualization, programming, data acquisition and management, data mining, and more. Special emphasis is placed on the use of analytics methods within the fields of management, marketing, sales, accounting, finance, operations, and supply chain. The program can be completed in as little as 16 months and aims to develop students who are critical thinkers with a wide variety of analytic skills and a team mentality.