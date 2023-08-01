Stevens earns teacher of the year award Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A Walters State Community College professor has received a national award for teaching excellence.

Dr. Erika Stevens, Associate Professor of Spanish, received the Community College Teacher of the Year Award from the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. The award was presented at the Universidad de Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain.

“This prestigious national award is the latest evidence of the consistent quality Dr. Erika Stevens displays in her work in the classroom and beyond,” said Robert E. Pratt, II, Dean of Division of Humanities at Walters State. “Dr. Stevens is an innovative leader and dedicated educator who always places students and their needs first, and we’re extremely fortunate to have her as a member of our faculty.”

The AATSP promotes the teaching of Spanish and Portuguese and related cultures at all levels. The organization was founded in 1917.

“Dr. Stevens has worked tireless to create new online Spanish learning opportunities through special topic courses and the development of a Spanish certificate program,” said a representative of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese during the presentation. “Her commitment to her students and community is truly a gift to Spanish education in East Tennessee.”

Walters State’s online Spanish certificate became the first offered by a

Tennessee community college when it debuted in 2022. This certificate fits both full-time and part-time schedules. Students may attend Walters State just for the certificate program without taking other classes. The cost may be covered by Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect or other funding sources.

For more information on the Spanish certificate, contact Stevens at Erika.Stevens@ws.edu.