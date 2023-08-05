Leadership Claiborne cranking up newest course Published 3:29 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

The latest edition of Leadership Claiborne is in the midst of the application process and you just might be one of the few bright lights they’re looking for. The organization has been around enough years to prove its quality and worth.

During the nine-month course, classmates will have personal access to key leaders and decision-makers within the Claiborne County area. Each participant will complete their time with the program carrying with them a sense of encouragement and motivation to be that leader in their community.

Classes meet once each month from August through May during normal business hours. The program consists of panel and group discussions, business and community tours, networking and teamwork.

There are adult and student classes available. The adult classes are made up of emerging leaders within the community while the student classes consist of seniors that are chosen from each of the three high schools in the county – Claiborne, Cumberland Gap and J. Frank White Academy.

There are costs and requirements for both classes.

Applications for both the adult and student classes are due on Aug. 19.

For more information and to apply for either class, log onto:

Student (JFWA, CGHS, and CHS Seniors only):

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d4f8cbc4/g617R-CgIUKpAg73FRkTKQ?u=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZa_B9xKe7hedDSBntnfgZDCgHwInxFuF0o3tGzkQUO7FC1w/viewform?usp=sf_link

Adult:

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/a2e3e8e2/w3TuTbPhGEaOoP5VWNJsRA?u=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKYvOgj0bGurMjhnO-VHeDOKQmoRlSHHO5310CI9d32zpXbg/viewform?usp=sf_link