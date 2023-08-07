Earl Hall Parker, 86 Published 3:38 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Earl Hall Parker, 86, of Winchester, Virginia died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in the Winchester Medical Center.

Mr. Parker was born April 3, 1937 in Tazewell, Tennessee, the son of Ed Parker and Effie Runions Parker.

He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) as a maintenance supervisor.

He married Charlene Buchanan on November 28, 1958 in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Surviving with his wife are a sister, Marie Lynch of Morristown, TN; a brother, Hoyle Parker of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Parker.

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Spirit and Word Fellowship, Stephens City with Dr. Robert K. Vineyard officiating. Burial followed in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.

Pallbearers were Dale Shifflett, James Caniford, Luke Vineyard, Kyle White, Tyler Hazelwood, and Terry Carlyle.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit & Word Fellowship, P O Box 218, Stephens City, VA 22655.

