Inmate charged in jail employee stabbing Published 2:07 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

A Claiborne County Jail employee has reportedly been stabbed overnight by an inmate.

Austin Wayne Greer allegedly fashioned a weapon from an unidentified item thought to have been used to stab the jail employee in the ear. The unidentified staffer was reportedly given medical attention at the facility prior to transfer to the Claiborne Medical Center. The staffer was later transported to U.T. Medical Center for more specialized treatment, according to WRIL Radio.

The injury was reported by WRIL’s Brian O’Brien to be serious but not life threatening. The staff member is expected to recover quickly.

Greer was initially incarcerated in the Claiborne County Jail on aggravated assault, possession of a schedule IV drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, theft under $500 and tampering with evidence.

He has since been transferred to the Blount County Jail awaiting assault charges.

The investigation is ongoing and, according to Claiborne Jail Administrator Tim Shrout, others are expected to be charged in this incident.