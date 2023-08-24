Matteo named LMU’s head athletic trainer Published 1:38 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

A familiar face will lead the athletic training staff this year. Beloved athletic trainer Malia Matteo has been named the new Head Athletic Trainer for Lincoln Memorial University. For six and a half years, Matteo has been a staple of the athletic training staff, taking care of everything from inventory and administrative duties to hands-on training.

“I feel very blessed and fortunate to hold this new role within LMU sports medicine,” she said. “I have been here for six-and-a-half years and take a lot of pride in what I do. I feel honored to have a leadership role to ultimately provide the best care for our student athletes. The athlete’s health, well being and overall experience is what I hold most important and what I strive to instill in all of our athletic trainers at LMU. I hold myself and my staff to a high standard to ensure each athlete is getting optimal care. I am beyond excited to hold this new title and further my career at LMU.”

In her new role, Matteo will mentor and supervisor all staff members and collaborate with various coaches, athletes, and other colleagues to ensure a smooth flow of operations for the athletic training department.