Union defeats Claiborne 28-26 Published 9:00 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne hosted neighbor to the south Union County on the gridiron. Claiborne was in the throwback uniforms, paying tribute to the Claiborne County High School Blue Devils. After a few series of defensive football, Union got on the board with a six-yard score but failed on the two-point conversion, 6-0. Austin Murrell then scored from three yards out to tie the game at six. The extra point try failed.

Union County scored again, this time on a 30-yard play plus scored on the two-point conversion, 14-6. With 2:35 showing before the half, lightning delayed the game for over an hour. The teams came back out to finish the first, and after one half, the Patriots led 14-6.

Soon after the start of the second half, Union found six more from five yards out. The conversion failed, 20-6.

Austin Murrell scored again, and the two-point try was completed by Cole Jones, 20-14.

Korbin Hatfield caught back-to-back-to-back passes, with the last one being from 30 yards out to the endzone. The two-point try failed, 20-20. Regulation time expired, and the two teams went into overtime.

Hatfield scored again and gave Claiborne the lead, but they failed on the two-point conversion, giving Union County a needed cushion. They quickly scored, but there was confusion around the touchdown because even the official in the booth said it was not a touchdown; however, on the field, the Patriots lined up and won the game with a successful two-point play, 28-26.