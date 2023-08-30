Harold Claude Cavin, 88 Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Harold Claude Cavin, 88, of the Alanthus Hill Community, a lifelong resident of Hancock County entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents H.M. and Maude Buchanan Cavin and special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Neva & Obie Edds.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruby Snodgrass Cavin; daughter, Carol (Robert) Louthen; son, Clark (Vicky) Cavin; three grandchildren, Melissa (Cory) Owens, Brittany (Joshua) Collins, and Caleb Cavin; four great-grandchildren, James & Annora Owens, Liam & Levi Collins; one brother, James “Jimmy” (Kathleen) Cavin and several nieces and nephews.

Claude was a true patriot. In his young years, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and was a member of the 10/30th Engineer Battalion from 1957 to 1963. After his military career, Claude returned home to Hancock County. He and his wife then purchased what would come to be known as the “family farm” where he grew several crops and raised livestock. In addition, he was the local Rainbow Fertilizer dealer and worked for the Hancock County Board of Education as a school bus driver for many years. Pursuing his interest in politics, Claude was elected to the county court commission as a magistrate where he served the citizens of Hancock County for 10 years. In addition to his professional life, Claude was a devout and active member of

Ingles Chapel Church where he served as chairman of the Trustee Board. One of his proudest moments occurred, when after 70 years, the Marine Corps used his DNA to

identify and return home the remains of his first-cousin, PFC Frank Cavin, who was killed in World War II, in the battle of Tarawa. He will be remembered as the epitome of a good neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand and give neighborly advice when the need arose in his community and beyond.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice and their nursing staff, Dr. Holland, and Pastor Lee for their exceptional care and comfort. A heartfelt thank you to his private caregivers as well, Rochelle Brooks, Jessie Snodgrass and Brittany Middleton.

Pastor: Rev. Norman Clark

Pallbearers: Joshua Collins, Johnny Herrell, Kevin Ingle, Robert Louthen, Cory Owens, Ricky Williams

Honorary pallbearers: Jimmy Cavin, Robert Gibson Jr., Phil Harrison, Carl Monday, Tony Seal.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5 until 8:00PM at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Norman Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Overton Cemetery.