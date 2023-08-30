Leila Ann Neely, 80 Published 11:18 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Leila Ann Neely, age 80, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born August 7, 1943 and passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Glen Neely. Sister Sheila Gastambide.

Leila is survived by her sons Richard & wife Josey Neely and Rusty & wife Scarlett Neely. Special grandsons Logan and Peyton Neely. Special nieces Freda Neely and Patricia Neely. Devoted family friend Gizmo. And a host of family in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers or food the family would like donations to be made to Peyton Neely c/o Richard or Rusty Neely.

There will be a graveside service in the Neely Family Cemetery on Wednesday August 30, 2023 at 1 PM. Family would like everyone to meet at the cemetery.

Pallbearers: Richard Neely, Rusty Neely, Tony Walker, Dr. Carroll Rose, Barry Thomas, and Jason Farmer

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.